Magnetic Fields Coming to Music Box Supper Club in March 2023

Tour will celebrate 20th anniversary of 'The House of Tomorrow'

By on Tue, Oct 25, 2022 at 3:41 pm

click to enlarge Magnetic Fields - Courtesy of Music Box Supper Club
Courtesy of Music Box Supper Club
Magnetic Fields
The Magnetic Fields, a terrific indie rock band led by singer-songwriter Stephin Merritt, will bring its "orchestral-pop experience" that features cello, piano, ukulele, and other acoustic and electric instrumentation, to Music Box Supper Club on March 29, 2023.

The concert will cover much of the band’s catalog and also celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band's 1992 EP, The House of Tomorrow,

Tickets to the Magnetic Fields concert at Music Box Supper Club go on-sale to general public at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

