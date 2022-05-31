Marcus King Headed to Agora in October

Singer-guitarist Marcus King just announced the dates of a headlining tour that’ll bring him to the Agora on Oct. 23. The trek supports his forthcoming solo album, Young Blood.
“This fall tour is going to be our biggest one yet,” says King in a statement. “It has been a long time in the making, playing some of our favorite venues in the country bringing a full night of rock 'n' roll, love and laughs! Can't wait to bring this show to your town.”
King also dropped a heist movie-themed official music video for "Hard Working Man," the forthcoming album's new single.
Black Keys singer-guitarist Dan Auerbach produced the album.
