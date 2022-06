Mary J. Blige Coming to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in October

click to enlarge Courtesy of TreMedia Artwork for Mary J. Blige's upcoming tour.

The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul, Mary J. Blige has just announced the dates of her Good Morning Gorgeous tour that pairs her with Grammy-winning artist Ella Mai and platinum-selling star Queen Naija.The trek includes an Oct. 19 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.The tour supports Blige's latest album,“Mary J. Blige has been one of a select handful of artists at the top of our desired list to partner with since the initial construction of [the Black Promoters Collective]," says BPC Co-Founder and President Shelby Joyner, in a statement. BPC is one of the tour's sponsors. "Having her support in our mission so early in the process is a testament to the hard work we have put in to bring superior cultural experiences powered by black business to the masses. We firmly believe this is a match made in heaven and are honored to partner with the Queen."A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to Mary J. Blige’s concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.