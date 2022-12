Masego To Play Agora in March 2023

Sam Erickson

Grammy-nominated artist Masego has just announced an extensive North American tour in support of his latest single, "You Never Visit Me," which will be released on Dec. 12 .The tour stops at the Agora on March 28, 2023.Masego is currently touring Europe in support of, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a nod for Best Progressive R&B AlbumPre-sale tickets for the tour are currently on sale to Masego fan club members. Tickets for the Maseg o concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.