Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Masego To Play Agora in March 2023

Tour supports a forthcoming single

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 12:28 pm

Masego To Play Agora in March 2023
Sam Erickson
Grammy-nominated artist Masego has just announced an extensive North American tour in support of his latest single, "You Never Visit Me,"  which will be released on Dec. 12 .

The tour stops at the Agora on March 28, 2023.

Masego is currently touring Europe in support of Studying Abroad: Extended Stay, the deluxe edition of his acclaimed EP, which earned a nod for Best Progressive R&B Album

Pre-sale tickets for the tour are currently on sale to Masego fan club members. Tickets for the Masego concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Billy Strings Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Terry Barber (left) and Billy Strings.

Goo Goo Dolls Bringing Big Night Out Tour to Blossom in August 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Goo Goo Dolls performing at Blossom in 2019.

Jerusalem-Based Rapper Nissim Black to Make Cleveland Debut on December 17 at the Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Nissim Black.

No Class To Host Fuck Cancer Fest on January 28, 2023

By Jeff Niesel

The Jötunn.

Also in Music

No Class To Host Fuck Cancer Fest on January 28, 2023

By Jeff Niesel

The Jötunn.

Ohio City Singers To Bring Holiday Cheer to Rock Hall on December 18

By Jeff Niesel

Ohio City Singers.

Cleveland’s Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers to Release Holiday EP

By Jeff Niesel

Lea Marra & the Dreamcatchers.

Gretchen Pleuss Releases New Single and Accompanying Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Gretchen Pleuss.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us