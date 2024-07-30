Mastodon and Lamb of God Team Up for Heavy Metal Double Bill

[ { "name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected", "component": "38482495", "insertPoint": "3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "5" },{ "name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline", "component": "38482494", "insertPoint": "2/3", "requiredCountToDisplay": "9" } ]
Earlier this summer, the two groups launched a tour appropriately dubbed Ashes of the Leviathan. Both Lamb of God and Mastodon will play the aforementioned albums in their entirety when they roll into Jacobs Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 9. In separate phone interviews, Lamb of God bassist John Campbell and Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher speak about the tour, the state of metal and their lengthy careers with their respective bands.