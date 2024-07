Mastodon and Lamb of God Team Up for Heavy Metal Double Bill

click to enlarge Jimmy Hubbard Mastodon.

Heavy metal acts Mastodon and Lamb of God have plenty in common. Both play some of the heaviest heavy metal you'll ever hear. And both bands released seminal albums in 2004. That year, Mastodon releasedand Lamb of God releasedEarlier this summer, the two groups launched a tour appropriately dubbed Ashes of the Leviathan. Both Lamb of God and Mastodon will play the aforementioned albums in their entirety when they roll into Jacobs Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 9. In separate phone interviews, Lamb of God bassist John Campbell and Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher speak about the tour, the state of metal and their lengthy careers with their respective bands.