Mastodon and Lamb of God Team Up for Heavy Metal Double Bill

The metal groups’ co-headlining tour comes to Jacobs Pavilion on August 9

By on Tue, Jul 30, 2024 at 9:15 am

click to enlarge Mastodon. - Jimmy Hubbard
Jimmy Hubbard
Mastodon.
Heavy metal acts Mastodon and Lamb of God have plenty in common. Both play some of the heaviest heavy metal you'll ever hear. And both bands released seminal albums in 2004. That year, Mastodon released Leviathan, and Lamb of God released Ashes of the Wake.

Earlier this summer, the two groups launched a tour appropriately dubbed  Ashes of the Leviathan. Both Lamb of God and Mastodon will play the aforementioned albums in their entirety when they roll into Jacobs Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 9. In separate phone interviews, Lamb of God bassist John Campbell and Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher speak about the tour, the state of metal and their lengthy careers with their respective bands.


July 17, 2024

