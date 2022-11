click to enlarge Jonathan Weiner Meet Me @ The Altar

The pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar has just announced the dates of a 2023 headline tour of North America.The group performs on March 8 at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood. A ticket presale has already started, and tickets to the Meet Me @ The Altar concert at Mahall's go on sale to the general public at noon on Friday.Earlier this fall, Meet Me @ The Altar returned with its new single and video, “Say It (To My Face),” the first offering of music from the band's forthcoming debut album, which is set to arrive early next year.