Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Men at Work Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

By on Mon, May 16, 2022 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge Men at Work. - COURTESY OF LIVE NATION
Courtesy of Live Nation
Men at Work.
The ‘80s act Men at Work has sold over 30 million albums in the course of its lengthy career. The band had two No. 1 singles in the States with “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.”

The original band splintered in 1985, but singer Colin Hay, who also has a solo career and is presently part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, has continued to play under the Men at Work banner with his L.A .-based group of musicians. He’ll bring that version of Men at Work to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Aug. 24.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Thursday. Tickets to the Men at Work show at MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Music Slideshows

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom

Big K.R.I.T., Cam Wallace, Price and Elhae at Beachland Ballroom
Concert Gallery: Mastadon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Mastodon and Opeth at the Agora in Cleveland
Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland

Photos: Moonchild, Austin Antoine and Sofiya Ballin at Beachland
Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Photos From Tambourine at BSide Coventry

Trending

New Basement Live Music Venue Opens in Euclid’s Paradise Island Saloon

By Shawn Mishak

Chris McHugh.

In Advance of Upcoming Show at Blossom, Tears for Fears Singer-Bassist Curt Smith Talks About Band's First Studio Effort in 17 Years

By Jeff Niesel

Tears for Fears.

Cleveland’s Iron Bison To Release New EP on Friday

By Jeff Niesel

Iron Bison.

Shins To Bring 'Oh, Inverted World' Anniversary Tour to Agora in September

By Jeff Niesel

James Mercer.

Also in Music

Cleveland’s Vigatron To Release Companion Piece for Latest Album, 'Whorer Stories'

By Jeff Niesel

Vigatron.

Cleveland’s Iron Bison To Release New EP on Friday

By Jeff Niesel

Iron Bison.

New Basement Live Music Venue Opens in Euclid’s Paradise Island Saloon

By Shawn Mishak

Chris McHugh.

Cleveland's Biitchseat To Release New Album on May 27

By Jeff Niesel

Biitchseat.
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

PO Box 1028

Willoughby OH 44096-1028

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us