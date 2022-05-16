Men at Work Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in August

The ‘80s act Men at Work has sold over 30 million albums in the course of its lengthy career. The band had two No. 1 singles in the States with “Down Under” and “Who Can It Be Now.”
The original band splintered in 1985, but singer Colin Hay, who also has a solo career and is presently part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band, has continued to play under the Men at Work banner with his L.A .-based group of musicians. He’ll bring that version of Men at Work to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage on Aug. 24.
