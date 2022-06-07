Cleveland Burger Week | July 11-17, 2022

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Coming to Agora in October

By on Tue, Jun 7, 2022 at 6:05 pm

Artwork for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour. - COURTESY OF THE AGORA
Courtesy of the Agora
Artwork for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.
After experiencing a breakout year that saw him release an EP with punk legend Travis Barker and play sold-out shows across the country, Cleveland native KennyHoopla will headline the Monster Energy Outbreak tour this fall.

The trek comes to the Agora on Oct. 6.

“I'm excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing, nowhere and Groupthink,” says KennyHoopla in a press statement. “So many cities that I haven't played in yet, and I can't wait to meet you all!"

A ticket presale begins on Thursday. Tickets to the Monster Energy Outbreak tour concert at the Agora go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
