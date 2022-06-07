Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Coming to Agora in October

Courtesy of the Agora
Artwork for the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour.
After experiencing a breakout year that saw him release an EP with punk legend Travis Barker and play sold-out shows across the country, Cleveland native KennyHoopla will headline the Monster Energy Outbreak tour this fall.
The trek comes to the Agora on Oct. 6.
“I'm excited to headline the Monster Energy Outbreak Tour with my brothers nothing, nowhere and Groupthink,” says KennyHoopla in a press statement. “So many cities that I haven't played in yet, and I can't wait to meet you all!"
A ticket presale begins on Thursday. Tickets to the Monster Energy Outbreak tour concert at the Agora
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.