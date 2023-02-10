Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

More Than 20 Bands To Play 9th Annual Kent Beatlefest

Event will include unique interpretations of the Fab Four's music

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 12:10 pm

click to enlarge Revolution Pie. - Courtesy of Kent Beatlefest
Courtesy of Kent Beatlefest
Revolution Pie.
The Beatles famously arrived in the United States in 1964 and kicked off an unparalleled musical revolution. Now in its ninth year, the annual Kent BeatleFest acknowledges the British band's impact.  On Friday, Feb. 17, more than 20 Kent venues venues will showcase the work of 20-plus bands and artists.

“This festival — No. 9 — is our best lineup yet,” says Bob Burford of the non-profit Crooked River Arts Council, the organization that produces the event, in a press release. “We’re thrilled to present the best local and regional Beatles tribute bands such as Hard Day’s Night, the George Martins, Revolution Pie, Abbey Road, the Sunrise Jones and the Liverpool Lads – along with an amazing array of area performers playing the best music ever.”

The Kent BeatleFest often presents unique interpretations of the Fab Four's music, and this year, Cleveland-based ensemble OPUS 216 return for its sixth year of acoustic-classical renditions of Beatles tunes. In addition, acclaimed finger-picking guitarist Doug Smith will weave classical, jazz and folk styles into his interpretations.

The complete schedule, artist bios, a venue map and much more are at kentbeatlefest.com.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
