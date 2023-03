Mudvayne Coming to Blossom in August

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Mudvayne.

Earlier today, the hard rock group Mudvayne announced the details of its first headlining endeavor since 2009. Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies will join the group on the summer trek.The tour comes to Blossom on Aug. 4.A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Mudvayne concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.