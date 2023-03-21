Mudvayne Coming to Blossom in August

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Live Nation
Mudvayne.
Earlier today, the hard rock group Mudvayne announced the details of its first headlining endeavor since 2009. Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies will join the group on the summer trek.
The tour comes to Blossom on Aug. 4.
A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Mudvayne concert at Blossom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter