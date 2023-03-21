Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Mudvayne Coming to Blossom in August

Tour represents hard rock band's first headlining trek in more than 10 years

By on Tue, Mar 21, 2023 at 11:48 am

click to enlarge Mudvayne. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Mudvayne.
Earlier today, the hard rock group Mudvayne announced the details of its first headlining endeavor since 2009. Coal Chamber, GWAR, Nonpoint and Butcher Babies will join the group on the summer trek.

The tour comes to Blossom on Aug. 4.

A ticket presale is currently underway, and tickets to the Mudvayne concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
