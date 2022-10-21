Music & Friends Garage Sale To Take Place on November 26 at Music Box Supper Club

click to enlarge
Janet Macoska
Angus Young and Bon Scott at lunch in 1977.
In 2020, a few local rock 'n' roll loving friends got together at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica for a Music & Friends Garage Sale that proved to be a huge success. Organized by Sue Csendes, a ticketing professional who lost her career to COVID, the event provided a safe way for friends from the local music scene to socialize and shop.
Csendes put on a second event last summer and has just announced that a third Music & Friends Garage Sale will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, at Music Box Supper Club
Vendors will sell concert photography, vinyl, music memorabilia, biographies, vintage concert T-shirts, music icon fridge magnets, cassettes, tour programs, concert posters, 45s, and so much more! Returning vendors include the following: photographers Janet Macoska, Joe Kleon and Anastasia Pantsios; Sandusky Bay Poster Works poster
artist Sean Carroll; Cleveland authors Mike Olszewski and Deanna Adams; David Helton, creator of WMMS’s Buzzard; Cleveland musician Floyd Longworth; Eroc Sosinski of Wish You Were Here and the Resonators; and “The Beatle Guy” Steve
Madonna.
"I’m offering 11x14 photographs that are some of my most requested images at the CLE-only family and friends price of $50 each," says Macoska. "They are captioned, dated and signed by me on the bottom border. Fair value is $150 to $200 each.
I will also be offering my two books at bargain prices. This is a great opportunity for Cleveland music fans to pick up presents for themselves as well as others."
This year’s sale will continue to help those in the music community. Admission is free, but there is a suggested one dollar donation at the door. Proceeds will benefit the 10,000 Watts of Holy Light Foundation (part of the Cleveland Foundation).
In addition, Syndicate of Sounds, a Cleveland-based technology company, will be showcasing its true linear 5.1 surround sound immersive audio system named Déjà Vu! Syndicate of Sounds founder and chief developer Frank Foti will be on hand to
demonstrate.
