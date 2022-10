Neko Case Headed to Kent Stage in January

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Kent Stage Neko Case.

Singer-songwriter Neko Case says the songs on her latest LP,, represent her "best self.""They are everything I’ve worked for since I was a kid, whether I knew it or not," she says in a press release about the album and tour that brings to the Kent Stage on Jan. 26. "I write songs from a feeling of solidarity with folks who feel alone or isolated. I think I’m trying to comfort people in this way." Tickets to the Neko Case concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.