Neko Case Headed to Kent Stage in January

Singer-songwriter Neko Case says the songs on her latest LP, Hell-On, represent her "best self."
"They are everything I’ve worked for since I was a kid, whether I knew it or not," she says in a press release about the album and tour that brings to the Kent Stage on Jan. 26. "I write songs from a feeling of solidarity with folks who feel alone or isolated. I think I’m trying to comfort people in this way."
