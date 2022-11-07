Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

New Heavy Music Festival Slated to Take Place on December 3 at Beachland

National act I Set My Friends on Fire will headline the inaugural event

By on Mon, Nov 7, 2022 at 10:40 am

click to enlarge Poster for the first-ever CLE MOSH. - Courtesy of CLE MOSH
Courtesy of CLE MOSH
Poster for the first-ever CLE MOSH.
Gabe Gazic and Jordan Gannon, members of the local Cleveland metal band Dying Desolation, decided they wanted Cleveland to have its own heavy music festival much as Mansfield, OH has Inkcarceration and Columbus, OH has Sonic Temple. To that end, they've recruited local and national acts to play the upcoming festival they've dubbed CLE MOSH.

The event features the national act I Set My Friends on Fire as a headliner. The Worst of Us, Between Home and Serenity, Titans in Time, Pray for Sleep, Denihilist, Dead Cassette, Low Like You and Morning May will also perform, and Dying Desolation is on the bill as well.

The inaugural event takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. It’ll run until almost midnight.

Tickets to the CLE MOSH concert cost $15 in advance.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Music Slideshows

Photos: Dave East's 'No Place Like Home Tour' Stop at the House of Blues in Cleveland

Concert Photos: Dave East at the House of Blues
Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition

Photos From Drag Me to the Farm: Halloween Edition
Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's

Everything We Saw at Emo Night at Mahall's
Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

Everything We Saw at the 2022 Cleveland Music Awards

