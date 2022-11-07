New Heavy Music Festival Slated to Take Place on December 3 at Beachland

click to enlarge
Courtesy of CLE MOSH
Poster for the first-ever CLE MOSH.
Gabe Gazic and Jordan Gannon, members of the local Cleveland metal band Dying Desolation, decided they wanted Cleveland to have its own heavy music festival much as Mansfield, OH has Inkcarceration and Columbus, OH has Sonic Temple. To that end, they've recruited local and national acts to play the upcoming festival they've dubbed CLE MOSH.
The event features the national act I Set My Friends on Fire as a headliner. The Worst of Us, Between Home and Serenity, Titans in Time, Pray for Sleep, Denihilist, Dead Cassette, Low Like You and Morning May will also perform, and Dying Desolation is on the bill as well.
The inaugural event takes place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Beachland Ballroom and Tavern. It’ll run until almost midnight.
Tickets to the CLE MOSH concert
cost $15 in advance.