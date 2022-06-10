New Podcast Documents Rise and Fall of WMMS

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wessler Media Logo for the The Wrath of the Buzzard.

Reynoldsburg-based Wessler Media just released a brand-new season of PROHFILES, an audio documentary series which explores the “people, places, ideas, and events that make Ohio.”The podcast,(six episodes), documents the rise and fall of 100.7 WMMS, the local rock station that famously helped acts such as Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie become superstars.“It’s hard to believe what actually happened — both behind the scenes and on the air,” says host Vince Tornero in a press release about the series. “But thankfully, we have all the audio to tell this incredible story.”The program features interviews with WMMS DJs like Billy Bass, Denny Sanders, Jeff Kinzbach, Ed “Flash” Ferenc and John Gorman.“If you were living in Cleveland then, WMMS was more than just a radio station,” says Tornero in the first episode. “It was a.”The first two episodes are out today at prohfiles.com and on platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcasts.