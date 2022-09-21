Next Year's Brite Winter to Take Place on February 25, 2023

click to enlarge Emanuel Wallace A scene from Brite Winter 2022.

Organizers of Brite Winter, the annual local music and arts festival, have announced that they’ll return to West Bank of the Flats on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. The event will feature the theme Anchors Away! to celebrate Cleveland’s connection to the Cuyahoga River and the Great Lakes.Last year, more than 400 bands applied to play, and a panel of 50 community members reviewed the acts before settling upon the 30 artists that performed at the day-long event.“It’s incredible the way Cleveland has embraced and supported an idea by several Case Western Reserve University graduate students more than a decade ago,” says Emily Hornack, Executive Director of Brite Winter, in a press release. “It’s through the on-going support of generous organizations and businesses that we’re able to expand and enrich the event each year. We’re always looking for new partners who are interested in helping fulfill Brite Winter’s vision. We already have so many ideas and plans in place for February and can’t wait to share them with Cleveland. Each year our goal is to make the event even ‘briter’ than the previous one. The only thing we can’t control is the weather, but we’re already keeping our fingers crossed.”