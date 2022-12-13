Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March

Cannon has partnered with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) for the tour

By on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 at 9:23 am

click to enlarge Nick Cannon's Next Superstar Tour 2023 Stopping at House of Blues in March
Courtesy of Live Nation
A TV and radio host, comedian, actor, producer, rapper, writer, director, DJ, children’s book author and activist, Nick Cannon has done a little bit of everything over the course of his 20-plus year career. Currently the executive producer and host of Fox’s hit TV series The Masked Singer, he’s just announced the dates of his Next Superstar Tour 2023, a “celebratory, empowerment journey for the rising stars of music’s next generation.”

In partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), the tour will feature three stages of new talent discovery that include a BMAC x Ncredible Next Superstar Grant, a Next Superstar Educational Seminar and a Next Superstar show with headlining talent performing.

The tour will also feature performances by Symba, 24kGoldn, Justina Valentine, Hitman Holla, JD McCrary, Traetwothree, Klondike Blonde, DW Flame and POP MONEY.

"The Next Superstar Seminar is directly empowering our community by giving the next generation essential tools to elevate themselves,” says Cannon in a press release about the trek, which includes a March 29 date at House of Blues. “We look to spread knowledge and strategies not only for up and coming Musicians, but aspiring professionals looking to build a career within the many aspects of the music and entertainment industry.”

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. this morning, and tickets to the Next Superstar Tour 2023 stop at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Blue Lunch's Latke Christmas Party Returns to Beachland on December 25

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Lunch.

Cleveland's Language To Play Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Language.

Grand Funk Railroad Headed to Goodyear Theater in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Grand Funk Railroad.

Live Nation Offers Lawn Pass for 2023 Concerts at Blossom

By Jeff Niesel

Live Nation Offers Lawn Pass for 2023 Concerts at Blossom

Also in Music

Blue Lunch's Latke Christmas Party Returns to Beachland on December 25

By Jeff Niesel

Blue Lunch.

Cleveland's Language To Play Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

By Jeff Niesel

Language.

No Class To Host Fuck Cancer Fest on January 28, 2023

By Jeff Niesel

The Jötunn.

Ohio City Singers To Bring Holiday Cheer to Rock Hall on December 18

By Jeff Niesel

Ohio City Singers.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us