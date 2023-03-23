Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Nick Cave to Play State Theatre in September

Concert will mark a rare appearance in Northeast Ohio

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 1:33 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Nick Cave. - Joel Ryan
Joel Ryan
Nick Cave.
While singer-songwriter Nick Cave’s tours usually skip Northeast Ohio, his fall tour will find him performing on Sept. 25 at the State Theatre.

A man who has done it all, Cave has written novels, film scripts and film scores. Cave recently published a book of extended conversations with Irish journalist Seán O’Hagan that was created from more than 40 hours of intimate recordings. The paperback edition will be published in September.

The rare solo tour includes accompaniment from Colin Greenwood on bass guitar.

A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, and tickets to the Nick Cave concert at the State Theatre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Livewire: 15+ Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Through Early April

By Jeff Niesel

DVSN performs at House of Blues. See: Saturday, April 1.

Peter Gabriel Headed to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September

By Jeff Niesel

Peter Gabriel.

VV's Ville Valo Embraces His '80s Musical Influences on New Solo Effort

By Jeff Niesel

Ville Valo.

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

Also in Music

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Heart Attack Man To Release New Album in May

Cleveland's Welshly Arms to Release New Album in April

By Jeff Niesel

Welshly Arms.

Fifth Annual Kitten Krazy Fundraiser Begins on March 24

By Jeff Niesel

This photo Mick Jagger will be part of an upcoming auction to benefit Kitten Krazy.

Band of the Week: The Tom Dark Band

By Jeff Niesel

The Dark, back in the day.
More

Digital Issue

March 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us