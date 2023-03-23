Nick Cave to Play State Theatre in September

While singer-songwriter Nick Cave’s tours usually skip Northeast Ohio, his fall tour will find him performing on Sept. 25 at the State Theatre.
A man who has done it all, Cave has written novels, film scripts and film scores. Cave recently published a book of extended conversations with Irish journalist Seán O’Hagan that was created from more than 40 hours of intimate recordings. The paperback edition will be published in September.
The rare solo tour includes accompaniment from Colin Greenwood on bass guitar.
A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, and tickets to the Nick Cave concert at the State Theatre
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 31.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter