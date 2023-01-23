Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Nickelback Returning to Blossom in August

Tour supports the band's new album, 'Get Rollin''

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 10:14 am

Nickelback. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
Nickelback.
Earlier today, Nickelback, the band that critics love to hate, announced the dates of its upcoming 2023 Get Rollin’ Tour in support of its most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin’.

The trek stops at Blossom on Aug. 9.

Brantley Gilbert joins the band on all non-festival dates along with rising country artist Josh Ross.

Tickets to the Nickelback concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
