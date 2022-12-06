Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

No Class To Host Fuck Cancer Fest on January 28, 2023

By on Tue, Dec 6, 2022 at 1:29 pm

click to enlarge The Jötunn. - TCP Photography
TCP Photography
The Jötunn.
As part of a festival dubbed Fuck Cancer, six Cleveland bands will play at No Class on Jan. 28, 2023. The Jötunn, Atomic Witch, Befallen, Pillärs, Terra Vista and 10,000 Rambos are all scheduled to perform, and there will be raffles of assorted donated items to raise extra money.

The show is pay-what-you-want to get in.

All of the money will go to Jessica Pickel, a woman with stage four cancer, and her family.

"She’s a lifelong metal fan from Parma, and we’re just trying to get the metal community to come together for her!" says the Jötunn's Paul Kahan, who helped organize the event.

Doors are at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Read More about Jeff Niesel
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Goo Goo Dolls Bringing Big Night Out Tour to Blossom in August 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Goo Goo Dolls performing at Blossom in 2019.

Rock Hall Inductee Jeff 'Skunk' Baxter Talks About Making His First-Ever Solo Album

By Jeff Niesel

Jeff "Skunk" Baxter.

Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023

Jerusalem-Based Rapper Nissim Black to Make Cleveland Debut on December 17 at the Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Nissim Black.

Also in Music

Billy Strings Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Terry Barber (left) and Billy Strings.

Masego To Play Agora in March 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Masego To Play Agora in March 2023

Jerusalem-Based Rapper Nissim Black to Make Cleveland Debut on December 17 at the Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Nissim Black.

Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023

By Jeff Niesel

Jill Scott Coming to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage in April 2023
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us