No Class To Host Fuck Cancer Fest on January 28, 2023

TCP Photography
The Jötunn.
As part of a festival dubbed Fuck Cancer, six Cleveland bands will play at No Class
on Jan. 28, 2023. The Jötunn, Atomic Witch, Befallen, Pillärs, Terra Vista and 10,000 Rambos are all scheduled to perform, and there will be raffles of assorted donated items to raise extra money.
The show is pay-what-you-want to get in.
All of the money will go to Jessica Pickel, a woman with stage four cancer, and her family.
"She’s a lifelong metal fan from Parma, and we’re just trying to get the metal community to come together for her!" says the Jötunn's Paul Kahan, who helped organize the event.
Doors are at 6:30 p.m., and the music starts at 7 p.m.
