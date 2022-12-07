Noah Kahan Headed to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in June 2023

Supple-voiced Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan has released three full-length albums as he's sought "an even purer style of writing and arrangement inspired by his New England roots, a challenge from within to convey a vivid representation of what he loves, fears and struggles with most passionately," as it's put in a press release announcing his 2023 tour in support of his latest album, Stick Season.
