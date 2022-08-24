Vote Today for the Best Of Cleveland 2022

Ohio’s Radderall Plays Single Release Party on Friday at Happy Dog

Shoegaze band takes a more collaborative approach on new album

By on Wed, Aug 24, 2022 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Radderall. - Courtesy of Radderall
Courtesy of Radderall
Radderall.
In 2011, local singer-songwriter Zach Taneyhill began writing his own songs using various keyboards and guitars he recorded directly into Garageband for demo purposes. He’d send demos to friend Jonny McAllister for feedback, and eventually he sent them to Madeline Campbell at Treelady Studios.

Campbell invited Taneyhill and McAllister to record the songs at her studio for what would become the first full-length offering from Radderall, a Cleveland- and Columbus- based dream pop, shoegaze and glam rock outfit.

The process for the band’s second record, 2020’s If Ever, was the essentially the same, with McAllister adding several contributions to songwriting and lyrics.

For the forthcoming album that's due out Sept. 2, the band took a different approach. Taneyhill demoed the tracks on a Tascam 464 4-track tape recorder. Almost all of the songs were written during the pandemic.

“At the time, I'd started experimenting with a Juno 106 and Yamaha DX7 synthesizer and utilizing drum machines,” Taneyhill says in a press release about the new album. “These instruments changed how I viewed songwriting, and placed me in a more pop-oriented mindset. We use some elements of these demos in the final recordings (drum machines, synthesizers, vocal takes, bass lines), which gives the album a sort of lo-fi, warm feeling. That being said, we did a lot of work in Warren [Davidson's] studio, re-recording parts and adding parts to each song. Jon's guitar work is all over the record, and shines through on a track that he penned called ‘As Friends.’  Warren gives each song the big sounding production you'll hear throughout. Alex [Eliopolous's] unique drumming style grounds the record and gives the songs an almost "live" feeling. Genre-wise the album is all over the place. We characterize ourselves as shoegaze and dream pop, but each track has its nuances. You'll hear the Beach Boys on the opening track, hints of R&B on the Muzzy Fossa-produced track, ‘How Can I?,’ jazz and fusion on ‘Another Time I Can't Pretend!’ and Western influences on ‘Birthday.’”

The new album is more collaborative, and the addition of Eliopolous and Davidson enables the band to perform the tracks live.

“Throughout the record there are themes of time passing, indebtedness to the ones I love, life after loss and moving on,” says Taneyhill. “If there are any takeaways from the music, I hope it helps the listener live more in the moment, empathize more with the world, and realize that a broken heart doesn't last forever.

Radderall celebrates the release of its new single, the shimmering “Celebrate,” with a special show on Friday at the Happy Dog with local acts Napsack and Sure, Machine. The band also performs on Sept. 1 on WRUW, on Sept. 2 at MOTR PUB in Cincinnati and on Sept. 3 at both the Lake Affect Studios Superior Block Party and at the Happy Dog. 

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Music Slideshows

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop

Photos From Devin the Dude, Willy J. Peso and Big Cheeko at the Grog Shop
Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk

Photos From City Stages Featuring Cimafunk
Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore

Photos From the Cleveland Museum of Art's City Stages Featuring Dobet Gnahore
Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Concert Gallery: Phish at Blossom Music Center

Trending

Cleveland's Joey James to Release New Single on September 9

By Jeff Niesel

Cover art for forthcoming Joey James single.

Band of the Week: Matt Moody

By Jeff Niesel

Matt Moody.

Cleveland's Gary Willard Releases New Single

By Jeff Niesel

Gary Willard.

Ukraine's Jinjer Coming to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

Jinjer.

Also in Music

Livewire: The Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland Aug. 24 - Sept. 6

By Jeff Niesel

Diana Ross comes to MGM Northfield Park — Center Stage. See: Tuesday, Sept. 6

Ukraine's Jinjer Coming to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

Jinjer.

State Champs Headed to House of Blues in November

By Jeff Niesel

State Champs.

Holy Fawn to Play Foundry in September

By Jeff Niesel

Holy Fawn.
More

Digital Issue

August 10, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us