OPUS 216 Doing Free Concerts at North Coast Harbor Sunday Nights This Summer

The group performs on the regular this summer in Cleveland
For those who have long been fans, recently became ones during the pandemic, when they popped up in neighborhoods around the city with much-needed outdoor entertainment, or who have yet to discover the group, this summer will offer regular chances to see OPUS 216
perform classical and non-classical shows.
OPUS 216 will be at Voinovich Park every Sunday evening in June and July from 7:30 to9 p.m. with wide-ranging, genre-bending concerts.
Founded in 2012, the group plays classical, re-imagined pop, and pulls from any number of genres.
"When they aren’t performing events with OPUS 216, ensemble musicians perform nationally and internationally, from Lincoln Center in New York City, to subbing with major orchestras, such as the Chicago Symphony, Pittsburgh Symphony, Cleveland Orchestra, Atlanta Symphony, and others. Ensemble musicians have performed onstage across the country with everyone from John Legend to Michael Buble, Brian Wilson, Andrea Bocelli, and more," according to their site.
No better way to end your week than with a sunset performance, if you ask us.
