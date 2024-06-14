Oregon Space Trail of Doom's Ryan Fletterick To Release Solo Project

His new band, Songs for an Unknown God, plays a release party on June 28 at the Winchester

By on Fri, Jun 14, 2024 at 8:29 am

Share on Nextdoor
Ryan Fletterick. - Cidney Bundon
Cidney Bundon
Ryan Fletterick.
Last year, after the dissolution of his former band, the local indie rock act Oregon Space Trail of Doom, Ryan Fletterick realized that he needed a way to stay musically active. So he taught himself how to record songs and began making Instagram videos for the tunes. At first, and with the help of fiancée Alexandra Kokolari, he was only doing cover songs and having her film him to create the music videos.

“She's a great filmer, and I couldn't have done it without her,” says Fletterick, who christened his new project Songs for an Unknown God, via email. “The love I received from making cover song music videos certainly helped motivate me to try writing and recording my own songs, so after developing a repertoire of self-written material, I began performing live as a solo artist. I was instantly drawn to the beauty of organic, minimalist songwriting, and through its pursuit, I soon realized that I wanted to be known as a songwriter first and foremost but also a multimedia artist for my video work. My videos are always recorded on a '90s style hi-8 film camera and then rescanned via DSLR camera on a CRT monitor to uphold a true low-fi color grade.”

Feeling “absolutely inspired” through all of this, he decided to record an album. He's titled it 100 Miles. Mixed by Jon Chips and mastered by Akron Recording Co., the album features 10 original songs and one cover song. All instruments are played by Fletterick with the exception of violin played by McKenna Glorioso and some auxiliary vocal harmonies sung by Jon Chips and Jess Sikon.

“The album itself has a contradictory cheery yet dismal vibe, and some songs explore old but now contemporary social issues that have seemingly been unresolved throughout the years — the overworked and underpaid individual, the brazen and cold demands of the institutions, war, being shunned from society, and although a bit off cusp, committing crimes,” says Fletterick. “ I've always wanted to write music that speaks to something, and using subject matter representational of something greater helps people with perspective. I hope the themes within this album aren't too ambiguous.”

Not all of the songs are so philosophical. The title track, for example, is simply about riding a motorcycle and enjoying the peace and serenity that nature has to offer.

“I think this album is perfect for a listener who needs not to be over stimulated, and also enjoys hearing stories similar to those you might hear around a campfire from a lone person singing and playing guitar," says Fletterick.

A Songs for an Unknown God album release party takes place on Friday, June 28, at the Winchester Music Tavern in Lakewood.

The show will feature short sets by locals Istvan Medgyesi, Radderall, Charity Cunningham, Beach Stav and Chris Sikon. Songs for an Unknown God will take the stage at 11 p.m.

Because he was recently hit by a car while riding his bicycle home from work (his wrist is completely shattered and needed nine screws and a titanium plate to stabilize the fragmented bone), Fletterick will be unable to play guitar for the album release. However, Nolan Cavano and Jon Chips will play guitar while he sings. McKenna Glorioso will accompany him on the violin.

Subscribe to Cleveland Scene newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed
Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

The Rolling Stones come to town, finally, this Saturday

On Auntie Piggy's New Album, the Cleveland Rapper is Creating Her Own Narrative

By Jala Forest

IDGAF album cover

Singer-Guitarist Dave Clark Talks About His Cleveland Connections

By Jeff Niesel

Dave Clark.

Concert Review: Khruangbin Brought a Groovy Summer Soundtrack to Jacobs Pavilion

By Jala Forest

Khruangbin in Cleveland, 5/29/24

Livewire: 16 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

The Rolling Stones come to town, finally, this Saturday

On Auntie Piggy's New Album, the Cleveland Rapper is Creating Her Own Narrative

By Jala Forest

IDGAF album cover

Livewire: 22 of the Best Concerts to Catch in Cleveland in June

By Jeff Niesel

Jacob Collier comes to Jacobs Pavilion. See: Wednesday, June 12.

Letters to Cleo Brings Rare Summer Tour to the Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Letters to Cleo.
More

June 5, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us