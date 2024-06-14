Oregon Space Trail of Doom's Ryan Fletterick To Release Solo Project

Cidney Bundon
Last year, after the dissolution of his former band, the local indie rock act Oregon Space Trail of Doom, Ryan Fletterick realized that he needed a way to stay musically active. So he taught himself how to record songs and began making Instagram videos for the tunes. At first, and with the help of fiancée Alexandra Kokolari, he was only doing cover songs and having her film him to create the music videos.
“She's a great filmer, and I couldn't have done it without her,” says Fletterick, who christened his new project Songs for an Unknown God, via email. “The love I received from making cover song music videos certainly helped motivate me to try writing and recording my own songs, so after developing a repertoire of self-written material, I began performing live as a solo artist. I was instantly drawn to the beauty of organic, minimalist songwriting, and through its pursuit, I soon realized that I wanted to be known as a songwriter first and foremost but also a multimedia artist for my video work. My videos are always recorded on a '90s style hi-8 film camera and then rescanned via DSLR camera on a CRT monitor to uphold a true low-fi color grade.”
Feeling “absolutely inspired” through all of this, he decided to record an album. He's titled it 100 Miles
. Mixed by Jon Chips and mastered by Akron Recording Co., the album features 10 original songs and one cover song. All instruments are played by Fletterick with the exception of violin played by McKenna Glorioso and some auxiliary vocal harmonies sung by Jon Chips and Jess Sikon.
“The album itself has a contradictory cheery yet dismal vibe, and some songs explore old but now contemporary social issues that have seemingly been unresolved throughout the years — the overworked and underpaid individual, the brazen and cold demands of the institutions, war, being shunned from society, and although a bit off cusp, committing crimes,” says Fletterick. “ I've always wanted to write music that speaks to something, and using subject matter representational of something greater helps people with perspective. I hope the themes within this album aren't too ambiguous.”
Not all of the songs are so philosophical. The title track, for example, is simply about riding a motorcycle and enjoying the peace and serenity that nature has to offer.
“I think this album is perfect for a listener who needs not to be over stimulated, and also enjoys hearing stories similar to those you might hear around a campfire from a lone person singing and playing guitar," says Fletterick.
A Songs for an Unknown God album release party takes place on Friday, June 28, at the Winchester Music Tavern
in Lakewood.
The show will feature short sets by locals Istvan Medgyesi, Radderall, Charity Cunningham, Beach Stav and Chris Sikon. Songs for an Unknown God will take the stage at 11 p.m.
Because he was recently hit by a car while riding his bicycle home from work (his wrist is completely shattered and needed nine screws and a titanium plate to stabilize the fragmented bone), Fletterick will be unable to play guitar for the album release. However, Nolan Cavano and Jon Chips will play guitar while he sings. McKenna Glorioso will accompany him on the violin.
