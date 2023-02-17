Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

P!NK Headed To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November

Tour supports the singer-songwriter's ninth studio effort

By on Fri, Feb 17, 2023 at 10:27 am

Share on Nextdoor
P!NK. - Courtesy of RCA Records
Courtesy of RCA Records
P!NK.
Since her debut in 2000, the pop singer P!NK has released nine studio albums and sold more than 60 million album equivalents worldwide.

Earlier today, she announced the dates for her fall tour in support of her latest album, Trustfall. She will perform on Nov. 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Trustfall features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers and First Aid Kit and contributions from songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED and Billy Mann.

“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK in a statement. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”

A ticket presale begins on Tuesday, and tickets to the P!NK concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

WonderStruck Cleveland's 2023 Lineup, Featuring Nelly and Flo Rida, Has Some People Pretty Upset

By Vince Grzegorek

WonderStruck Cleveland's 2023 Lineup, Featuring Nelly and Flo Rida, Has Some People Pretty Upset

Depeche Mode is Coming to Cleveland as Part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

By Lee DeVito

Depeche Mode is Coming to Cleveland as Part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

Fleet Foxes To Launch Summer Tour at Agora Theatre in June

By Jeff Niesel

Fleet Foxes.

More Than 20 Bands To Play 9th Annual Kent Beatlefest

By Jeff Niesel

Revolution Pie.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: Hello! 3D

By Jeff Niesel

Hello! 3D

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland Singer-Songwriter Alex Field Releases New Single and Accompanying Audio Visualizer Video

Cleveland's Hiram-Maxim To Play Record Release Party at No Class

By Jeff Niesel

Hiram-Maxim.

Band of the Week: TRUSS

By Jeff Niesel

TRUSS.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us