P!NK Headed To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November

Since her debut in 2000, the pop singer P!NK has released nine studio albums and sold more than 60 million album equivalents worldwide.
Earlier today, she announced the dates for her fall tour in support of her latest album, Trustfall.
She will perform on Nov. 8 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Trustfall
features collaborations with Chris Stapleton, the Lumineers and First Aid Kit and contributions from songwriters and producers Max Martin, Shellback, Greg Kurstin, FRED and Billy Mann.
“This might be the album I’m most proud of,” says P!NK in a statement. “Get in your coziest pair of sweats, grab yourself an hour of self-care, and start on track one. Two ingredients needed: tissues and dance shoes.”
A ticket presale begins on Tuesday, and tickets to the P!NK concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24.
