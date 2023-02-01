Pantera, Slipknot and Limp Bizkit To Headline Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival

click to enlarge
Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival returns on July 14, 15 and 16, and organizers have just announced that Slipknot, Pantera and Limp Bizkit
Courtesy of Ashton-Magnuson Media
Pantera.
will headline. Plus, more than 65 tattoo artists will be on hand as well.
The festival will be held once again on the historic grounds of the Ohio State Reformatory (made famous by the movie The Shawshank Redemption
) in Mansfield, Ohio.
In addition to the headliners, the three-day weekend will offer performances from Megadeth, Volbeat, Lamb of God, Bush, In This Moment, Highly Suspect, Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm, Motionless in White, Coal Chamber and many more. SiriusXM’s Jose “Metal Ambassador” Mangin will return as the festival “warden” to host the weekend.
The event continues the ongoing partnership of America’s largest independent festival producer Danny Wimmer Presents and the creators of Inkcarceration. Passes for both 2021 and 2022 sold out within weeks of the festival announcements, reportedly leading to record-breaking crowds of over 75,000 people each year.
“We’re celebrating our fifth anniversary with a killer lineup representing each year of
Inkcarceration, as well as over 50 bands who are new to the festival,” says Dan Janssen,
General Manager and Co-Creator of Inkcarceration, in a press release. “This year is all about serving an incredible experience to our fans that show up for us year after year, and we can’t wait to celebrate together with them in July!”
