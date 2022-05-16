Peach Pit To Play House of Blues in September

Earlier today, the indie pop band Peach Pit announced the details of an upcoming North American fall tour that'll include a stop at House of Blues on Monday, Sept. 19.
“We’re stoked to get back out there on the road again, it’s what we love best!” says singer-guitarist Neil Smith in a press release. “The shows and fans on our recent U.S. tour were incredible, so we’re excited to revisit some of these markets in bigger rooms. The show will be bigger and better than ever before. Will there be lasers? Will Mikey crowd surf? You’ll only find out if you get a ticket.”
