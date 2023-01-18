Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Pedro The Lion Will Play 'It's Hard To Find A Friend' and 'Control' in Cleveland This Spring

The decades-old albums will get a full play at the Grog Shop

By on Wed, Jan 18, 2023 at 1:19 pm

David Bazan of Pedro The Lion - Photo by Ryan Russel
Photo by Ryan Russel
David Bazan of Pedro The Lion

In April, Pedro The Lion's third full-length album Control turns 21 years old, and to celebrate, the band is bringing the Jade Tree classic on the road for a tour that passes through Cleveland this spring.

Tickets to see Pedro The Lion play the Grog Shop on Sunday, May 21 go on sale Friday, Jan. 20 and start at $25.

The show finds Pedro the Lion's leading the band as it plays not just every song on Control, but also every cut from its landmark 1998 debut album It's Hard To Find A Friend which turns 25 years old in November.

While Bazan played most of the instruments himself on the records, drummer Terence Ankeny and guitarist Erik Walters.

Walters—former guitarist for Silver Torches, past member of Perfume Genius' touring band and co-owner of Seattle taco spot Comal—opens the show in support of his own solo full-length, which celebrated its first birthday this month.

The tour is Banzan's first since going public with the end of his 20-year marriage, which is eerie since Control is a loose concept album about the dissolution of a marriage.

