Pianist Alexandre Dossin To Kick Off Tri-C's Classical Piano Series

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Tri-C
Alexandre Dossin.
Pianist Alexandre Dossin will explore six decades of the music of American composer and musician George Walker, the first African-American to win the Pulitzer Prize for Music, in an upcoming recital at the Cleveland Museum of Art that’s part of the Classical Piano Series at Cuyahoga Community College.
The event begins at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Cleveland Museum of Art’s Gartner Auditorium. Admission is free, but seating is on a first-come basis.
“We are very excited to open our 16th season with Alexandre,” says Emanuela Friscioni, director of Tri-C’s Classical Piano Series, in a press release. “This is the debut of both the series and Dossin’s tribute to eminent African-American composer George Walker, which celebrates 100 years since his birth.”
Originally from Brazil, Dossin graduated from the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory and holds a doctorate from the University of Texas at Austin. He served as assistant to Sergei Dorensky at the Tchaikovsky Conservatory and to William Race and Gregory Allen at UT-Austin.
Dossin also serves as vice president of the American Liszt Society and is president of its Oregon Chapter. He's a recipient of the prestigious Faculty Fund for Excellence at the University of Oregon, where he serves as professor and chair of piano.
The performance kicks off the 2022-2023 season of Tri-C’s Classical Piano Series
, which is now in its 16th year.