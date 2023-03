Pierce the Veil and the Used Coming to Blossom in June

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation The Used.

Earlier today, the rock bands Pierce The Veil and the Used announced the dates of a summer co-headlining tour dubbed the Creative Control tour.The jaunt includes a stop at Blossom Music Center on June 17."We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil," says the Used in a statement. "We've been friends for a long time, and this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there!"A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the Used and Pierce the Veil concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.