Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Pierce the Veil and the Used Coming to Blossom in June

The two hard rock bands will co-headline

By on Tue, Mar 7, 2023 at 4:35 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Used. - Courtesy of Live Nation
Courtesy of Live Nation
The Used.
Earlier today, the rock bands Pierce The Veil and the Used announced the dates of a summer co-headlining tour dubbed the Creative Control tour.

The jaunt includes a stop at Blossom Music Center on June 17.

"We are more than excited for our first tour with Pierce the Veil," says the Used in a statement. "We've been friends for a long time, and this will be a tour to remember. We can’t wait for you to hear some new music! We are so fucking stoked and will see you there!"

 A ticket presale begins today, and tickets to the Used and Pierce the Veil concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

 Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Band of the Week: Austin Walkin’ Cane

By Jeff Niesel

Austin Walkin' Cane.

Logic Headed to Akron Civic Theatre in May

By Jeff Niesel

Logic.

10 Concerts to Catch in Cleveland This Week

By Jeff Niesel

Titus Andronicus, see Wed.

Inaugural Avon Lake High School Battle of the Bands To Take Place on April 15

By Jeff Niesel

The local group Lake Effect will perform at an upcoming Battle of the Bands.

Also in Music

Band of the Week: Austin Walkin’ Cane

By Jeff Niesel

Austin Walkin' Cane.

Inaugural Avon Lake High School Battle of the Bands To Take Place on April 15

By Jeff Niesel

The local group Lake Effect will perform at an upcoming Battle of the Bands.

Cleveland's Sam Hooper To Pay Tribute to the Late Jeff Beck

By Jeff Niesel

Sam Hooper.

Band of the Week: Left End

By Jeff Niesel

Band of the Week: Left End
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us