Pink Martini To Play Cain Park in June

Thu, Apr 21, 2022

click to enlarge Artwork for the Pink Martini concert at Cain Park. - COURTESY OF THE GROG SHOP
Courtesy of the Grog Shop
Artwork for the Pink Martini concert at Cain Park.
The Grog Shop has just announced that its first-ever co-presented concert at Cain Park will feature the classical/jazz/baroque pop act Pink Martini. The band will perform at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, at the venue, and the concert will feature singer China Forbes.

“Pink Martini is a lovely combination of classical jazz and baroque pop that has created overnight hits such as ‘Sympathique,’ which was nominated for song of the year in France in 1997,” reads a press release about the performance.

After making its European debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 1997 and its orchestral debut with the Oregon Symphony in 1998, the band has gone on to play with more than 50 orchestras around the world. The group consists of dozens of members and has songs in 25 different languages.

Tickets to the Pink Martini concert at Cain Park are on sale now.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
