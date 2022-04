Pitbull To Play Blossom in August

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Pitbull.

After selling out over 40 shows and reportedly performing to over 450,000 fans last year, Grammy-award winning singer Pitbull has announced his latest North American Can’t Stop Us Now Tour featuring Iggy Azalea.The extensive 50-plus date run includes a stop at Blossom on Wednesday, Aug. 24.A ticket pre-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets to the Pitbull concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Friday.