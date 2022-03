Pop Group Why Don't We Headed to State Theatre in August

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Artwork for upcoming Why Don't We tour.

Earlier today, the L.A.-based pop group Why Don’t We announced the details of its the Good Times Only Tour that pairs it with opening acts the Aces and JVKE.Produced by Live Nation, the 44-city tour includes a stop at the State Theatre on Aug. 3.A ticket presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Tickets to the Why Don't We show at the State Theatre go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 8.