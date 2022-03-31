Pop Group Why Don't We Headed to State Theatre in August

By
Jeff Niesel
on
Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 10:31 am
Anna Harouvis to Open Anna in the Raw Cafe in its New Downtown Home Friday, April 1
By Douglas Trattner
Chris Rock and His Left Cheek Add Second Cleveland Show at Playhouse Square
By Vince Grzegorek
Local Musicians Collaborate on New Cleveland Guardians Theme Song
By Jeff Niesel
Cleveland Hip-Hop Act Smoke Screen To Play 15-Year Anniversary Concert on April 15 at Grog Shop
By Jeff Niesel
Update: Kent Stage Reschedules Garrison Keillor Concert for July 28
Veteran Hard Rock Act Voïvod To Play Grog Shop in June
Tom Petty Tribute Concert To Take Place in May at Akron's Goodyear Theatre
Cleveland’s A Sense of Purpose Releases New Album
