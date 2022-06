Post Malone Heading to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in September

click to enlarge Courtesy of Live Nation Artwork for Post Malone's upcoming tour.

Rap superstar Post Malone has announced the dates of his 33-city Twelve Carat Tour that pairs him with special guest Roddy Ricch.Post Malone recently released his fourth full-length,, which features appearances by Roddy Ricch, the Weeknd, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes, Gunna and the Kid LAROI.The tour includes a Sept. 27 stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.Various tickets presales begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets go to the Post Malone concert at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.