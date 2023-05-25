Read Tina Turner's 1985 Letter in Support of Cleveland Landing the Rock Hall

I am pleased to support the efforts of the people of Northeast Ohio to promote Cleveland as the site of the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame. The roots of Rock 'N' Roll run deep in Cleveland. It was there that Alan Freed gave Rock 'N' Roll its name, and the city has a strong reputation as a springboard for the new talent within the industry, giving them support and a chance for national attention. Cleveland radio is recognized for their innovative and trendsetting programming, and the large variety of musical venues offer fans of live music the opportunity to attend hundreds of area concerts in record numbers.



The people of Northeast Ohio have shown their support for Rock 'N' Roll since the beginning, and it is only fitting that they host the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame. I wish the City of Cleveland and the State of Ohio the best of luck in acquiring the Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Fame, and congratulate them on their tremendous effort toward attaining that goal.



Sincerely, Tina Turner

As Cleveland lobbied in 1985 for the Rock Hall to be buit and located on the shores of Lake Erie, stars far and wide, big and small lent their voices to the effort.Among them: Tina Turner, who passed away this week at the age of 83.Here's what she wrote in the fall of that year, originally printed in Scene's letter section along with others.Turner, of course, was welcomed by the Rock Hall years later at the 1989 concert for the Rock Hall, where she performed "River Deep - Mountain High," and would go on to be a two-time inductee.Watch the performance below, as well as video of her induction in 2021.