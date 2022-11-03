Cleveland Pizza Week | November 7 - 13, 2022

Rebelution To Bring Good Vibes Summer Tour to Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica in July 2023

Iration and DJ Mackle will share the bill

By on Thu, Nov 3, 2022 at 11:29 am

Rebelution. - Courtesy of AEG Presents
Courtesy of AEG Presents
Rebelution.
Last year, the California-based reggae band Rebelution released its seventh studio album, In the Moment. The group followed that album up earlier this year with the live album, Live in St. Augustine.

To support both albums, the group will hit the road in 2023. It will perform on July 2 at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Iration and DJ Mackle share the bill.

A ticket presale for the concert is already underway, and tickets for the Rebelution Good Vibes Summer tour stop at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica go on sale at 10 a.m. tomorrow. 

