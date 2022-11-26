Cleveland Pierogi Week | January 30 - February 5, 2022

The Coventry Road institution will keep limited hours until Dec. 31

By on Sat, Nov 26, 2022 at 7:20 am

Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights To Permanently Close at Year's End
Record Revolution/FB

Record Revolution has just announced that it’ll close after more than 50 years of operating on Coventry Rd. in Cleveland Heights.

“This decision did not come easily,” reads a Record Revolution Facebook post announcing the closure. “We have enjoyed being a member of the Coventry community with its spirit of entrepreneurship, diversity, and encouragement of free thought and expression for 55 years. Through those years, we have made many fond memories and personal connections with you, our valued customers. Without your support, we never would have made it this far. So, a sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of you for this amazing experience of a lifetime!”

Starting on Monday, the store will adopt a reduced hours schedule and remain open from noon 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays until the end of the year.

Then, the store, which has been a Coventry mainstay for five decades and countless eras of the street, will permanently close on Dec. 31.

“So, post pictures, come into the shop and say hello or goodbye, give a hug, handshake, or a wave, and know that you've been part of something truly special and that you will be missed,” continues the post.

On a personal note, this reporter has particularly fond memories of digging through the used vinyl in the store's basement and stopping in to chat with former Pere Ubu drummer Scott Krauss, who worked there in the 2000s.

Thousands of Clevelanders feel the same way. Be sure to stop. in and tell them in person or drop them a note before Record Revolution makes its last spin.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
