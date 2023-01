Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Coming to Kent Stage in April

click to enlarge Courtesy of the Kent Stage Artwork for the upcoming Reverend Peyton tour.

Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has reportedly performed in nearly 40 countries, and the group regularly plays Cleveland on those treks. Earlier today, the country-blues band announced a spring tour in support of its latest effort,conveys the hopes and fears of pandemic living," reads a press release about the album. "Rev. Peyton, the Big Damn Band’s vocalist and world-class fingerstyle guitarist, details bleak financial challenges on the songs 'Ways and Means' and 'Dirty Hustlin'.' He pines for in-person reunions with loved ones on 'No Tellin’ When,' and he pleads for celestial relief on the album-closing 'Come Down Angels.'"The spring jaunt includes a stop at the Kent Stage on April 22. Tickets for the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.