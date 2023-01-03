Whiskey In the Winter Is On January 27 - Tickets On Sale Now

Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band Coming to Kent Stage in April

Tour supports new album 'Dance Songs for Hard Times'

By on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 at 1:37 pm

click to enlarge Artwork for the upcoming Reverend Peyton tour. - Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Courtesy of the Kent Stage
Artwork for the upcoming Reverend Peyton tour.
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band has reportedly performed in nearly 40 countries, and the group regularly plays Cleveland on those treks. Earlier today, the country-blues band announced a spring tour in support of its latest effort, Dance Songs for Hard Times.

"Dance Songs for Hard Times conveys the hopes and fears of pandemic living," reads a press release about the album. "Rev. Peyton, the Big Damn Band’s vocalist and world-class fingerstyle guitarist, details bleak financial challenges on the songs 'Ways and Means' and 'Dirty Hustlin'.' He pines for in-person reunions with loved ones on 'No Tellin’ When,' and he pleads for celestial relief on the album-closing 'Come Down Angels.'"

The spring jaunt includes a stop at the Kent Stage on April 22. Tickets for the Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band concert at the Kent Stage go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.
About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now.
