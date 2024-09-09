Review: Two Decades Later, Avril Lavigne Still Wowing Crowds with Pop Punk Hits

Lavigne played to a sold-out crowd at Blossom

By on Mon, Sep 9, 2024 at 9:16 am

Avril Lavigne at Blossom
Ryan Weiss
Avril Lavigne at Blossom
Avril Lavigne visited Blossom on September 6, with her Greatest Hits tour. Following the opening acts Simple Plan and Girlfriends – and with a torrential downpour as the backdrop – Lavigne took to the stage for the sold-out show.

Her set opened with a montage of videos spanning her decades-long career, with fans waiting in anticipation. From a mostly dark stage, Lavigne emerged with her band mates atop an elevated stage.

The set kicked off with “Girlfriend” and, as the tour name suggests, included all the big hits, such as “Complicated,” “What the Hell,” and “Hello Kitty.” Others in her catalogue were performed as well, including “Let Go” from 2002, “Under My Skin” from 2004, and “Love Sux” from her most recent album.

Decades after bursting onto the scene, Lavigne treated fans to the same-old energy – looking and sounding like the girl from 2002, with that nasally punk style of singing, fish nets, signature wrist band, oversized jersey, and Doc Martens.

Every so often Lavigne took a break from singing to interact with the audience. One such interlude went as follows: “Do you guys like camping? I love camping! I went camping yesterday on my day off! I actually wrote this song about camping… just kidding.”

Later on, discussing her current tour, she added, “It’s been pretty dope just like playing songs off all the records, seven albums – just going through all the songs. All the memories for me, all the memories for you guys too? Thank you for being here with me tonight and celebrating the Greatest Hits tour and last 22 years of my ‘explicit’ music!”

Avril Lavigne at Blossom
Ryan Weiss
Avril Lavigne at Blossom

Lavigne performed alongside pyrotechnics, confetti, streamers, and smoke machines.

The crowd went wild when Lavigne joined Simple Plan to sing that band’s “Addicted.” The climax included flying T-shirts, air cannons, champagne showers and audience participation, with three lucky attendees receiving autographed skateboards.

Lavigne then brought out Girlfriends singer to cover Blink 182’s “Small Things,” with Sebastian joining in as well. After introducing her band and thanking the crowd, Lavigne made her way off stage. Following a brief break, she returned to sing the encore. The one-two punch of “Head Above Water” and “I’m With You” – performed in a hooded white dress and knee-high white boots – proved the perfect send off.

