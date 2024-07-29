Roar Along the Shore Returns After 7-Year Hiatus

Local acts Chayla Hope and Wave Rowanne will perform

By on Mon, Jul 29, 2024 at 8:33 am

click to enlarge Wave Rowanne. - Renee Designs
Renee Designs
Wave Rowanne.
After a 7-year hiatus, Roar Along the Shore, a cruising concert featuring local bands performing on the Good Time III on Lake Erie returns on Wednesday, Aug. 7. 

AGDS Ventures has partnered with Brite Winter to bring the event back. A portion of all proceeds will support the 16th annual Brite Winter, which will take place in February 2025.

Chayla Hope, a local singer-songwriter whose music “distills the potent essence of pop, blending sonic versatility, raw power, and its role as a refuge for marginalized communities,” as it’s put in a press release, will perform alongside Wave Rowanne, a local indie rock act that blends Middle Eastern music and jazz.

To keep the party going between the live performances, a DJ will deliver a special Roar Along the Shore playlist. A cash bar and concessions will be available.


Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

Jeff Niesel

