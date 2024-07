Roar Along the Shore Returns After 7-Year Hiatus

click to enlarge Renee Designs Wave Rowanne.

After a 7-year hiatus, Roar Along the Shore, a cruising concert featuring local bands performing on the Good Time III on Lake Erie returns on Wednesday, Aug. 7.AGDS Ventures has partnered with Brite Winter to bring the event back. A portion of all proceeds will support the 16th annual Brite Winter, which will take place in February 2025.Chayla Hope, a local singer-songwriter whose music “distills the potent essence of pop, blending sonic versatility, raw power, and its role as a refuge for marginalized communities,” as it’s put in a press release, will perform alongside Wave Rowanne, a local indie rock act that blends Middle Eastern music and jazz.To keep the party going between the live performances, a DJ will deliver a special Roar Along the Shore playlist. A cash bar and concessions will be available.