Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bringing Summer Tour to Blossom in June

Last year, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunited for their first international tour in more than a decade. Earlier today, Plant and Krauss announced the dates of a summer tour that includes a June 28 stop at Blossom
The tour supports the twosome's 2021 album Raise the Roof
, and an all-star band that includes guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and guitarist and keyboardist Viktor Krauss will back Plant and Krauss.
Various ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss concert at Blossom
go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.
