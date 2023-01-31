Cleveland Pierogi Week is ongoing through this coming Sunday!

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss Bringing Summer Tour to Blossom in June

Trek supports the 2021 album 'Raise the Roof'

By on Tue, Jan 31, 2023 at 4:00 pm

click to enlarge Alison Krauss. - Courtesy of Rounder Records
Courtesy of Rounder Records
Alison Krauss.
Last year, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss reunited for their first international tour in more than a decade. Earlier today, Plant and Krauss announced the dates of a summer tour that includes a June 28 stop at Blossom.

The tour supports the twosome's 2021 album Raise the Roof, and an all-star band that includes guitarist JD McPherson, drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, string player Stuart Duncan, and guitarist and keyboardist Viktor Krauss will back Plant and Krauss.

Various ticket presales begin at 10 a.m. tomorrow. Tickets to the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss concert at Blossom go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
