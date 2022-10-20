Rock Hall and Akron’s EarthQuaker Devices Collaborate on Limited Edition Guitar Pedals

Courtesy of the Rock Hall Wata of Boris with RHxEQD Pedal,

Earlier today, the Rock Hall announced that it’s teamed up with Akron-based EarthQuaker Devices for a collaboration that features a series of limited design and colorway guitar pedals.“Sharing the common mission of using music as a mode of inspiration, the Rock Hall and EarthQuaker Devices are thrilled to come together for this special partnership,” reads a press release. “Known for their handmade effects built to inspire a lifetime of musical adventures for all sonic explorers, EQD pedals offer musicians a unique sound and superb technology.”The first pedal of the collaboration, Plumes, was released as an online exclusive item. It offers “an all-analog approach to a classic tube-like overdrive circuit offering three different clipping voices, loads of headroom and almost three-dimensional clarity that will push your amp over the edge.”The second pedal, the Hizumitas, is a Fuzz Sustainar originally designed for guitar player Wata from the metal band Boris.“Collaborating with Wata to release the Hizumitas is a dream come true! Wata is an incredible guitarist and Boris is one of my favorite bands, I’m stoked to have worked on a pedal that is such an important part of their sound,” says EarthQuaker Devices Founder and President Jaime Stillman..The Rock Hall and EarthQuaker Devices will release more devices later this year. The RHxEQD pedals will also be available to Rock Hall visitors in the Garage.“Effect pedals are a massive part of guitar driven rock and roll,” says Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris. “Throughout the years, Inductees ranging from Jimi Hendrix to the Edge have relied on effects pedals to craft their own unique sound. Thanks to EarthQuaker Devices, we invite you to shred with us at home or inside the Museum’s Jam Room using our limited-edition guitar pedal.”The pedals feature artwork by Clevelander Anthony Zart.“Seeing a project like this one come to fruition — especially when collaborating with Northeast Ohio pedal manufacturer EarthQuaker Devices— is a very gratifying experience. Factor in an iconic museum? That’s icing on the cake” says Zart.