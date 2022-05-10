Rock Hall Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

click to enlarge
The Rock Hall has just announced the lineup for its summer concert series, Rock Hall Live
Trevor Naud
Guided By Voices will play the Rock Hall in August.
. Concerts commence on July 1 and run all summer long. Most shows are free, and paid ticketed shows start at $15.
All shows will take place on the Rock Hall’s outdoor PNC stage on Union Home Mortgage Plaza. Food trucks will be on hand.
Things kick off with the local indie acts Lilieae and M.O.O.K.Y. (July 1). Local psychedelic rockers Oregon Space Trail of Doom and the Shackletons follow on July 7 and 14, respectively. A High School Rock-Off showcase takes place on July 21, and singer-guitarist Adrian Belew takes the stage on July 22.
The rest of the lineup includes Free Black!/JT’s Elecrtik Blackout (July 28), Muna (July 30), New Soft Shoe (Aug. 4), Red Hands Gospel (Aug. 5), Elbow Room/Hallie (Aug. 11), Bluebonnets/Jane Lee Hooker (Aug. 12), Strange Notes/The Missed (Aug. 18), Guided by Voices (Aug. 19) and Hello!3D/DLHR (Aug. 25).
Other shows will likely be added as summer continues.