Rock Hall Announces Lineup for Summer Concert Series

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 4:30 pm

click to enlarge Guided By Voices will play the Rock Hall in August. - TREVOR NAUD
Trevor Naud
Guided By Voices will play the Rock Hall in August.
The Rock Hall has just announced the lineup for its summer concert series, Rock Hall Live. Concerts commence on July 1 and run all summer long. Most shows are free, and paid ticketed shows start at $15.

All shows will take place on the Rock Hall’s outdoor PNC stage on Union Home Mortgage Plaza. Food trucks will be on hand.

Things kick off with the local indie acts Lilieae and M.O.O.K.Y. (July 1). Local psychedelic rockers Oregon Space Trail of Doom and the Shackletons follow on July 7 and 14, respectively. A High School Rock-Off showcase takes place on July 21, and singer-guitarist Adrian Belew takes the stage on July 22.

The rest of the lineup includes Free Black!/JT’s Elecrtik Blackout (July 28), Muna (July 30), New Soft Shoe (Aug. 4), Red Hands Gospel (Aug. 5), Elbow Room/Hallie (Aug. 11), Bluebonnets/Jane Lee Hooker (Aug. 12), Strange Notes/The Missed (Aug. 18), Guided by Voices (Aug. 19) and Hello!3D/DLHR (Aug. 25).

Other shows will likely be added as summer continues.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
