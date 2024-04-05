Rock Hall Hosting Taylor Swift Fan Day on April 19

The event coincides with the release of her new album

By on Fri, Apr 5, 2024 at 10:57 am

It's Taylor's world; the rest of us are just living in it.
https://www.flickr.com/photos/paolov/
It's Taylor's world; the rest of us are just living in it.

Calling all Swifties.

To celebrate the release of the pop megastar's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19, the Rock Hall will be hosting Taylor Swift Fan Day, right here in the hometown of Swift beau Travis Kelce.

Make some friendship bracelets, jam to her songs in the Garage, enjoy a wealth of her music videos, enjoy Swift tunes from Dj Guilty Pleasures, get an upclose look at artifacts including the sweater she wore for the "Cardigan" video, pick up special Taylor gear in the museum store, and generally bask in all the Swiftiness of Swift.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a group fan photo scheduled for 2 p.m. and the DJ set slated for 3 to 5 p.m.

And, as Caitlin Clark noted this week, you could spend a whole week in the Rock Hall and not get bored. So there's plenty to scope out during your visit.

Scene Staff

Scene's award-winning newsroom oftentimes collaborates on articles and projects. Stories under this byline are group efforts.
March 27, 2024

