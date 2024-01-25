Mayor Bibb, Haslams, Live Nation Host Concert Announcement Press Conference That Could Have Been an Email

Billy Joel and Rod Stewart, that's the big reveal

By on Thu, Jan 25, 2024 at 1:13 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The Piano Man will return to Cleveland - Joe Kleon
Joe Kleon
The Piano Man will return to Cleveland

After days of anticipation, an assembled group of local leaders including Mayor Justin Bibb, Haslam Sports Group's Whitney Haslam Johnson, Destination Cleveland's David Gilbert, Live Nation SVP of Marketing Barry Gabel and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris today announced at a much-heralded press conference a forthcoming concert at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Given the list of people who were going to be in attendance, the news had to be big.

Guesses were flying fast and furious in the last 24 hours.

A 50th anniversary celebration of the World Series of Rock? Another Concert for the Rock Hall?

No, it will be Billy Joel and Rod Stewart, we learned today, which is nice enough. But, come on.

Anyway: The two Rock Hall of Famers will play the stadium on Friday, Sept. 13.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2. Maybe they'll host a press conference on that occasion as well.

Here's what our reviewer thought of Stewart's last show here, if you're curious.

Tags:

Like this story?
SCENE Supporters make it possible to tell the Cleveland stories you won’t find elsewhere.
Become a supporter today.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
Scroll to read more Music News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

6 Concerts to Catch This Week in Cleveland

By Jeff Niesel

Flatland Cavalry comes to the Agora. See: Friday, Jan. 26.

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Aims To Nurture Local Rock Scene

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Dave Matthews Band Returns to Blossom in June

By Jeff Niesel

Dave Matthews Band.

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest Headed To Columbus in June

By Jeff Niesel

Guy Fieri's Flavortown Fest Headed To Columbus in June

Also in Music

Cleveland's Bittersweet Revenge Aims To Nurture Local Rock Scene

By Jeff Niesel

Bittersweet Revenge.

Here's the Lineup for Brite Winter 2024

By Jeff Niesel

A scene from a past Brite Winter.

Cleveland's Alla Boara To Release Live Album

By Jeff Niesel

Alla Boara.

Indie Rockers By Light We Loom Collaborate with Cleveland Public Theatre on New Single

By Jeff Niesel

By Light We Loom.
More

Digital Issue

January 17, 2024

View more issues

Cleveland Scene

1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 730

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook X Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2024 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us