Mayor Bibb, Haslams, Live Nation Host Concert Announcement Press Conference That Could Have Been an Email

click to enlarge Joe Kleon The Piano Man will return to Cleveland

After days of anticipation, an assembled group of local leaders including Mayor Justin Bibb, Haslam Sports Group's Whitney Haslam Johnson, Destination Cleveland's David Gilbert, Live Nation SVP of Marketing Barry Gabel and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame President and CEO Greg Harris today announced at a much-heralded press conference a forthcoming concert at Cleveland Browns Stadium.Given the list of people who were going to be in attendance, the news had to be big.Guesses were flying fast and furious in the last 24 hours.A 50th anniversary celebration of the World Series of Rock? Another Concert for the Rock Hall?No, it will be Billy Joel and Rod Stewart, we learned today, which is nice enough. But, come on.Anyway: The two Rock Hall of Famers will play the stadium on Friday, Sept. 13.Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2. Maybe they'll host a press conference on that occasion as well.Here's what our reviewer thought of Stewart's last show here, if you're curious.