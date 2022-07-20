Scene Alefest @ Lincoln Park Tremont | July 30th, 2022 • Noon-5 PM

Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness

He's a ham, and always has been

By on Wed, Jul 20, 2022 at 6:52 pm

click to enlarge Rod Stewart’s Cleveland Show at Blossom Veers Into Ridiculousness
Photo by Eric Heisig

How many times did Rod Stewart’s Tuesday night concert at Blossom Music Center veer into sheer inanity?

Let’s see. There were the needless interludes in “Young Turks,” which included a drum breakdown and a detour into “America” from “West Side Story.”

There were the insanely obvious graphics of a downpour that played on screens behind him when he covered Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Have You Ever Seen the Rain?” And then there was the ultimate sin: buffing out the rough edges of “Maggie May” and turning it into a sickeningly slick singalong.

Those weren’t the only examples, but they all cheapened other truly moving moments throughout the nearly 110-minute show.

Let me be perfectly clear: none of this is about Sir Rod’s ability. He moves amazingly well and his trademark raspy voice is still intact at 77 years old. He didn't lack for energy either, as he literally bounceed in his seat during an acoustic set.

Also, he’s a ham and always has been. It’s been a part of the package since the beginning.

No, this were about choices; the same kind Stewart has made in the past 40-plus years that often make it difficult to take him seriously as a musician. After all, he had such a promising first decade — first with the Jeff Beck Group, then the Faces and his early solo albums.

In that sense, the show perfectly encapsulated his career. Backed by a dozen rotating musicians — including six heavily-featured female backup dancers/singers/musicians — the show featured a healthy heap of his 50-plus-year musical journey (though he thankfully eschewed his detours into the Great American Songbook). He performed hard rock, fogey rock, folk, adult contemporary and syrupy ballads.

This led to a half great, half infuriating concert.

For every piece of dreck like “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?”, there was a soulful take on Etta James’ “I’d Rather Go Blind,” which proved that he can perform R&B covers in his sleep. For every “Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright),” there was a take on The Impressions’ “People Get Ready,” complete with images of Black civil rights leaders behind him.

Fortunately, the show mostly ended strong. The four-song acoustic set, aside from “Tonight’s the Night” showed Stewart needed little more than spare instrumentation to entertain a crowd.

After that came perhaps the two hardest rocking songs in his catalog - “Hot Legs” and the Faces’ “Stay with Me.” During the former, as members of his band soloed, Stewart snapped his left hand, moving his arm up and down like a greaser.

That and the many soccer balls he kicked into the crowd during the tune (one of several tributes to his beloved Celtic team) showed that he could include a little stupidity into his act, and do it with a wink.

Too bad he took it too far during the rest of the show.

Openers Cheap Trick warmed up the crowd with 55 minutes of the best power pop this side of the Raspberries.

The prodigal sons of Rockford, Illinois continue to tour nonstop even as as core members Robin Zander, Rick Nielsen and Tom Petersson are either pushing 70 or have passed it. But they still sound great. Batting a booming and muddy mix, the band triumphantly emerged from a sluggish mid-set to a strong finish, complete with Zander’s soaring vocals and an appearance by Nielsen’s five-necked guitar.

Setlist (from setlist.fm and my recollection):

1. Addicted to Love (Robert Palmer cover)
2. You Wear It Well
3. Ooh La La (Faces song)
4. Some Guys Have All the Luck (The Persuaders cover)
5. Infatuation
6. It Takes Two (Marvin Gaye & Kim Weston cover)
7. Forever Young (with Celtic Band interlude)
8. The First Cut Is the Deepest (Cat Stevens cover)
9. Have You Ever Seen the Rain? (Creedence Clearwater Revival cover)
10. Maggie May
11. I’d Rather Go Blind (Etta James cover)
12. Young Turks (with “America” interlude and drum breakdown)
13. Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?
14. Rhythm of My Heart (Marc Jordan cover)
15. Call Me (Blondie cover, performed by backing musicians)

Acoustic set:
16. People Get Ready (The Impressions cover)
17. Tonight’s the Night (Gonna Be Alright)
18. You’re in My Heart (The Final Acclaim)
19. Have I Told You Lately (Van Morrison cover)

Electric
20. Hot Stuff (Donna Summer cover, performed by backing musicians)
21. Hot Legs

Encore:
22. Stay with Me (Faces song)

Eric Heisig is a freelance writer. He can be reached at [email protected]

Tags:

Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Cleveland Scene Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Cleveland Scene Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Music Slideshows

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland

Concert Gallery: Def Leppard and Motley Crue at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland
Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop

Photos From Big Freedia, Da Land Brass Band and NameJai at Grog Shop
Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle

Everything We Saw at Wade Oval Wednesday in University Circle
Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Photos From UMI and Dianna Lopez at House of Blues

Trending

Titus Andronicus To Play Mahall's in October

By Jeff Niesel

Titus Andronicus.

Curating Here and There Festival Fulfills Childhood Dream for Singer-Songwriter Courtney Barnett

By Jeff Niesel

Courtney Barnett.

Bruce Springsteen Coming to Cleveland With April 2023 Show at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

By Vince Grzegorek

Springsteen performing in Cleveland in 2016

Incubus to Celebrate 20th Anniversary of ‘Morning View’ at Upcoming Blossom Concert

By Jeff Niesel

Incubus.

Also in Music

Cleveland's Baker's Basement Releases New Single and Accompany Music Video

By Jeff Niesel

Cleveland's Baker's Basement Releases New Single and Accompany Music Video

Band of the Week: The Jötunn

By Jeff Niesel

Artwork for upcoming Jötunn concert at the Foundry.

Cleveland’s Beast Killer to Play Release Party on August 19 at Grog Shop

By Jeff Niesel

Beast Killer.

Cleveland's Cloud Nothings to Release 10th Anniversary Pressing of 'Attack on Memory'

By Jeff Niesel

Cloud Nothings.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Cleveland Scene

737 Bolivar Road

Cleveland, OH 44115

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Cleveland Scene
Powered By Foundation
Support Us