Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024

It's the band's first local show in more than 20 years

By on Tue, Nov 21, 2023 at 8:39 am

click to enlarge Rolling Stones to Play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024
Photo by Joe Kleon
As expected, the bright red tongue emblazoned on the side of the Terminal Tower over the weekend was not a sign that the iconic Cleveland building was horny but instead a clue that the Rolling Stones are coming to town.

The legendary group will play Cleveland Browns Stadium on June 15, 2024 as part of their 16-city North American tour on the heels of the release of Hackney Diamonds, the band's latest album and its first of original songs in 16 years.

It's been since 2002 since Cleveland got to see the Stones in town. The band was slated to stop by Cleveland in June 2020, but the show was canceled due to scheduilng issues.

Various presales, including, appropriately enough, through AARP, begin on Nov. 29 with general public tickets going on sale Dec. 1.

About The Author

Vince Grzegorek

Vince Grzegorek has been with Scene since 2007 and editor-in-chief since 2012. He previously worked at Discount Drug Mart and Texas Roadhouse.
