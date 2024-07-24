Rubix Groove To Release Two New Songs

Cleveland band will perform at the upcoming Everwild Festival

By on Wed, Jul 24, 2024 at 9:40 am

Rubix Groove To Release Two New Songs
The local jam/reggae band Rubix Groove just announced that it'll release its latest single, “Carry Me Away/Working for Life,” next week.

“Our sound varies from song to song but they all feature captivating lyrics, powerful vocals and a dynamic horn section,” says the band’s Jon Cox in an email exchange. “Over the years, we've performed with large national acts like Tropidelic, Eggy and Dogs in a Pile and at some prominent local festivals like Sunny Days, Brite Winter, Octoberquest and Ingenuity Fest.”

Rubix Groove recorded the tunes at Signal Flow Studios with Tropidelic's Producer Chris DiCola. Earlier this year, it released two songs, “Nothing Like You Yet” and “Airplane Mode,” from that session.

On Aug. 2, the group performs at the Everwild Festival at Legend Valley, and it performs with Toby Raps on Aug. 22 at the Rock Hall. It’ll also perform on Sept. 1 at Cleveland Taco Fest at Jacobs Pavilion. On Sept. 4, it'll open for Mighty Mighty Bosstones bassist Joe Gittleman's new project, the Kilograms, at Mahall’s 20 Lanes in Lakewood.

The group also plans to release another single this fall and drop a full-length sometime in Spring of 2025.

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected].
July 17, 2024

