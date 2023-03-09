Sammy Rae & the Friends Headed to House of Blues in September

[
{
"name": "Ad - NativeInline - Injected",
"component": "38482495",
"insertPoint": "3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "5"
},{
"name": "Real 1 Player (r2) - Inline",
"component": "38482494",
"insertPoint": "2/3",
"requiredCountToDisplay": "9"
}
]
Mia Aguirre
Sammy Rae & the Friends.
The Brooklyn, NY-based jazz/rock/pop act Sammy Rae & the Friends just announced the dates of a fall headline tour that includes a stop at House of Blues on Sept. 26.
The group's most recent singles include the the soulful “Closer to You" and the jazzy retro pop “If It All Goes South,” which is accompanied by a music video starring Barbara Lochiatto and directed by Lance Oppenheim.
Tickets to the Sammy Rae & the Friends concert at House of Blues
go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow.
Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitte