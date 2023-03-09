Cleveland Taco Week returns on Monday, April 10th!

Sammy Rae & the Friends Headed to House of Blues in September

Tickets go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 7:21 am

Sammy Rae & the Friends.
Mia Aguirre
Sammy Rae & the Friends.
The Brooklyn, NY-based jazz/rock/pop act Sammy Rae & the Friends just announced the dates of a fall headline tour that includes a stop at House of Blues on Sept. 26.

The group's most recent singles include the the soulful “Closer to You" and the jazzy retro pop “If It All Goes South,” which is accompanied by a music video starring Barbara Lochiatto and directed by Lance Oppenheim.

Tickets to the Sammy Rae & the Friends concert at House of Blues go on sale to the general public at noon tomorrow.

About The Author

Jeff Niesel

Jeff has been covering the Cleveland music scene for more than 20 years now. And on a regular basis, he tries to talk to whatever big acts are coming through town, too. If you're in a band that he needs to hear, email him at [email protected]
