Scene's Original 1988 Review of Tracy Chapman's Debut Album

Thirty-five years after the release of her debut album, singer-songwriter and Cleveland native Tracy Chapman this week became the first Black musician to win the Country Music Award's Song of the Year. A cover version of "Fast Car"recorded by Luke Combs has dominated country and pop radio this year.Which had us digging through the archives for what Scene thought back in 1988.Turns out, we loved it then just as much as we do now.The following review first appeared in our June 20, 1988 issue.