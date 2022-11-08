Second Annual Kenmore Winter Break Music Festival To Take Place at Rialto Theatre in December

click to enlarge Jason Chamberlain Big Pop performing at last year's Winter Break.

Last December, the Rialto Theatre and the Summit FM teamed up for a new festival called Kenmore Winter Break.Now, Rialto Theatre has just announced that the second such festival will take place on Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Akron venue.“Akron loves music and residents spend all summer going to outdoor festivals,” explains Rialto Theatre co-owner Seth Vaill in a press release. “Once October rolls around, the outdoor music festivals and events all stop for the year so we thought why not bring those kinds of festivals indoors during a cold weather month when people are ready for a live music fix.”The second annual Kenmore Winter Break will feature 12 bands and solo performers.Two of Akron’s most beloved bands will headline each night of the event. The punk/rock quartet Detention has the honors on the first night, and the rock/pop/indie band Big Pop gets top billing on the second night. Other acts include Floco Torres, who will be joined by Akron guitar hero Dave Rich (the Beyonderers, Houseguest), dad rockers Glenn Lazear, EarthQuaker Devices staff band Nervous Future and Cleveland alt-rockers LILIEAE.The event also features six of Northeast Ohio’s best known solo performers in the Rialto Living Room, which is also home to Paninoteca, a new restaurant serving paninis, desserts, drinks and more.“The 330 area has so much lifeblood of music and culture,” says Brad Savage, Program Director for the Summit FM. “Our radio station supports independent and emerging hometown artists and is proud to have all this great music in our backyard. Kenmore Winter Break is a great way to showcase some of it heading into the holiday season!”The artists featured on the Rialto Living Room stage include Rolling Boxcar International, Ray Flanagan, Katy Robinson, and Jeff and Thomas from Run Thomas Run as well as poets Raja Belle Freeman and Danielle Nicole Nikki Dixon.“Kenmore Winter Break was such a great time last year and we are thrilled that the Rialto is hosting it for a second year,” says musician and Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance Promoter and Experience Manager Corey Jenkins. "As a musician, it’s a lot of fun to play, and as someone who loves catching live music on Kenmore Blvd., it’s something I am excited to attend.”Performances begin at 6 p.m. both nights and run non-stop until the last band of the evening hits its final note in the theatre around 11 p.m.The Kenmore Winter Break Music Festival sponsors include Akron-based manufacturers SIT Strings and EarthQuaker Devices as well as the Guitar Department, Lay’s Guitar Shop and Dave Burdge Recording, an Akron-based video production company. All sponsor contributions go toward paying the musicians performing during Kenmore Winter Break.